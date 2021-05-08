Storm Team 11: Turning windy and warm Mother’s Day – Rain at night

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 8, 2021



A brief warm up is coming for the second half of the weekend.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. A passing shower is possible especially in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Gusty Winds Blow in Warmer Air

Windy and warmer Sunday for Mother’s Day with times of sun and clouds. Winds become southwesterly in the afternoon between 10 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 or 40 mph possible across the area. Highs near 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 60s in the High Country.

Next Weather Maker

Cloudy and warmer Sunday night. Showers and some thunderstorms move in during the course of the evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy Monday. Showers and a few storms likely especially in the morning. Some light showers or drizzle could easily linger through the afternoon. The high around 68 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 60s elsewhere.

Quieter Tuesday and Wednesday

Nice and dry Tuesday.

Some patchy frost is possible early Wednesday particularly in the mountains. Sun and some clouds Wednesday with a slight chance of a stray shower. More chilly nights and cool days to come with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Late Week System?

We cloud up even more Thursday with scattered showers possible perhaps into Friday.

It looks like a warm up is coming next weekend into the third week of May.