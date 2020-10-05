Storm Team 11: Turning sunny and nice Monday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Sunday, October 4, 2020

Turning mostly cloudy tonight with a few light showers possible through the overnight. The best opportunity for showers will be to the north of the Tri-Cities in Kentucky, Virginia and points northward. Still cool with a low of 48 degrees.

Clouds and potentially some fog Monday morning will give way to more sun as we go throughout the day, especially by afternoon. A high of 67 degrees.

Clear and chilly Monday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Lots of sunshine on the way Tuesday. We will have a nice mild and dry stretch. The high near 74 degrees.

We stay sunny and warm up even more for Wednesday. A warm breeze. as well with highs in the mid to upper 70s. 

The rest of the work week will be dry with a gradual increase in the clouds maybe as early as Friday. Showers may be nearby next weekend depending on how far north tropical moisture moves. The southern Tennessee valley has a better chance of rain right now. Stay tuned. Again, that’s not until next weekend!

