Storm Team 11: Turning clear tonight with a brief chill overnight, Big warm spell starts Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, April 25, 2021

Drying Out TodayClouds will be slow to clear on this Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies in most spots by mid afternoon. A bit breezy and on the cool side most of today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s in most communities. Those in the higher elevations and near Wise County may stay in the upper 50s.

Mainly clear tonight and cooler. Patchy fog and a little frost can't be ruled out early Monday with lows in the upper 30s.

Warming Up This WeekAbundant sunshine to start the workweek. Much warmer Monday afternoon with a high of 77 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70s elsewhere.

Tuesday looks even warmer even though we'll start having a few more clouds. We should stay very warm and dry through Wednesday.

Late Week Rain ThreatWe are watching a late week system that could bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday and possibly part of Saturday.

A slight cooling trend is expected to begin Friday and Saturday as well.