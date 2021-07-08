Storm Team 11: Tropical Storm Elsa impacts the Carolinas

Heavy Tropical Rain Stays East

With the center of Tropical Storm Elsa tracking through central South Carolina and North Carolina, heavy rains will stay well east of our area today. Although the heavy rain threat stays east, we can expect some outer rainbands nearby today giving us a scattered rain threat through the day.

Scattered Rain Threat Continues

With a cool front drifting into the region Friday, scattered showers and storms will be around tomorrow, drying out tomorrow evening into tomorrow night.

Daily Dose of Scattered Storms

A seasonable summer set-up is this weekend with a daily chance for mainly scattered afternoon an evening showers and storms. Temperatures will also be seasonable with mid 80’s for high temperatures, and lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL APP