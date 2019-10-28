Storm Team 11: Trick-or-Treat Forecast

Your trick-or-treat forecast this year is not looking like it will be the best.

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as a strong cold front moves through. Not only will it be a wet day, but also very windy.

Forecast models have rain moving in late Wednesday into the overnight hours of Thursday.





This system does clear out Friday and will bring drastic changes to the temperatures. While Friday night looks to be better for Halloween activities, it will be cold! Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the 50s, then dipping to the 30s overnight.