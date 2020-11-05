Storm Team 11: Tremendous Thursday with sunshine and high clouds

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Another beautiful day of sunshine is making a come back along with some high clouds on this Thursday. They won’t really block much of the sun though. The high at 68 degrees with low to mid 60s in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Not quite as cold as the dry streak continues. The low around 41 degrees.

Partly cloudy and mild Friday. The high around 70 degrees.

Pleasantly cool Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s for outdoor activities during the evening, including high school football.

The weekend looks pretty nice as we warm up even more. Mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 74 degrees

We may see a stray shower in the mountains as early as Monday. It’s more likely we could see some showers by the middle of next week as our next weather maker approaches.