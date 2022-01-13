Storm Team 11: Tracking the Tri-Cities’ next winter storm this weekend

Few Passing Showers

A clipper system moves through Thursday, giving us a small chance for a few passing showers this afternoon and evening, mixed with snow in the mountains. Accumulations are looking light with dusting to half an inch for elevations over 3, 000 feet.

Winter Storm Evolving for the Weekend

Saturday Night

A low-pressure system will be developing over the region Saturday with moisture spreading into our area Saturday night. Given the temperature profile, mainly snow can be expected with a possible 1 to 3 inches.

Sunday

With strong downsloping winds during the day, this will warm the air and limit precipitation in the immediate Tri-Cities area. Meanwhile, mountains will continue to see snow accumulation throughout the day.

Sunday Night

Colder air builds back into the Tri-Cities allowing a change back to mainly snow Sunday night into early Monday morning. Another 1 to 3 inches will be possible in the Tri-Cities.

Snow totals through Monday morning:

Tri-Cities: 2” to 6”

Southwest Virginia: 4” to 8”

Mountains: 12” to 24”

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP