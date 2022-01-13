Storm Team 11: Tracking weekend winter storm

Winter Storm Evolving for the Weekend

Saturday Night

A low-pressure system will be developing over the region Saturday with moisture spreading into our area Saturday night. Given the temperature profile, mainly snow can be expected with a possible 1 to 3 inches.

Sunday

With strong downsloping winds during the day, this will warm the air and limit precipitation in the immediate Tri-Cities area. Meanwhile, mountains will continue to see snow accumulation throughout the day.

Sunday Night

Colder air builds back into the Tri-Cities allowing a change back to mainly snow Sunday night into early Monday morning. Another 1 to 3 inches will be possible in the Tri-Cities.

Snow Totals Through Monday morning

Tri-Cities: 2” to 6”

SW VA: 4” to 8”

Mountains: 12” to 24”

