Storm Team 11: Tracking sunshine today and the snow potential Tuesday morning

Storm Team 11

Sunday, November 10, 2019

Enjoy the warmth and sunshine today, as big changes move in tomorrow. High temperatures today will top out in the low 60s.



Overnight, mostly clear skies remain with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s.



Cloud cover begins to increase early Monday morning out ahead of the next system. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers will begin to move in during the evening hours.



There is a 70% chance of precipitation overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. As this strong arctic air mass moves in, the rain will switch over to snow during the overnight hours. The system will move out during the morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s overnight Monday and continue to drop into the teens by Tuesday night.

Forecast snowfall totals look to be a trace amount to an inch for the Tri-Cities and closer to 1-3 inches for the mountains.

Storm Team 11 will continue to monitor the forecast snowfall totals and the timing for this event.