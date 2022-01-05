Storm Team 11: Next winter storm to impact our region Thursday afternoon

Next Winter Storm

WINTER STORM WATCH KY, SW VA, MTNS

Next storm system evolves Thursday afternoon with snow spreading into the region.

Heavier snow will be possible during the evening with much of the accumulation occuring during the evening. That means the evening commute Thursday will be impacted.

Kentucky has the highest potential for seeing the most snow with 3 to 6 inches. SW VA looks to fall within a 2 to 4 inch range.

Tri-Cities will likely fall within a 1 to 3 inch range.

Mountains can expect 2 to 4 inches.

Highest snow totals look to set up over eastern and southeastern KY into northern SW VA. Tri-Cities should see less snow but still enough to create some issues on the roads Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Arctic Invasion

Coldest air of the season arrives Friday with temperatures staying below freezing from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 20’s Friday while low temperatures dip into the upper single digits to low teens.

