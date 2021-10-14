Storm Team 11: Toasty Thursday temperatures

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a warm remainder of the workweek. Temperatures will be more typical of early September thanks to a persistent ridge of high pressure over the southern states. Our next weather maker brings in showers by Saturday morning followed by a big blast of fall weather!



Warm End to the Workweek

Sunshine mixed with clouds on this Thursday. Warm and on the muggy side with a high of 82 degrees, mid 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia and low to mid 70s in the mountains.



We’ll be in and out of the clouds tonight. Patchy fog is possible late. Mild with a low of 61 degrees, upper 50s elsewhere.



Even warmer Friday. It will be dry a majority of the day! Highs in the 70s and 80s regionwide! We’re forecasting a high of 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities. If we hit 84, that would break the record high for October 15, which is 83 degrees set in 1971. A stray shower is possible late in the day.



Showers start to move in late Friday night, mainly after midnight. We’ll be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees early Saturday.



Rain Early in the Weekend – Then Fall Returns

A cold front moves in Saturday morning bringing about big changes! It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with a 60% chance of rain mainly in the morning and perhaps during the early to mid afternoon, especially in the mountains. Winds becoming northwesterly through the afternoon with clearing skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s early with temperatures steady or falling throughout the day.



By Sunday morning we’ll have lows around 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 30s in the mountains.



Sunny and chilly Sunday with highs in the low 60s, low to mid 50s in the higher elevations. A low around 39 degrees. Frost is possible in the mountains with mid 30s.



Looking Ahead

We’ll have a sunny start to the next workweek. Chilly nights and mornings followed by comfortable afternoons.