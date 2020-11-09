Storm Team 11: Toasty temperatures continue as we wait for rain

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, November 8, 2020

Mostly clear tonight. More clouds in North Carolina. Comfortable with overnight low around 48 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine Monday. There could be a stray shower in North Carolina with highs in the 60s. For the rest of us in the Tri-Cities and southwest Virginia, it will be toasty with a high of 77 degrees. The record high for November 9 is 78° set in 1975.

Passing clouds Monday night. Dry for the time being. The low at 51 degrees.

Morning sunshine Tuesday followed by increasing clouds. Warm with a high of 76 degrees. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. However, the rain chances peak late Tuesday night. Lows in the lower 60s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with rain likely at times for Veterans Day. It is not expected to rain all day but this looks to be our best chance of rain for the work week. A high around 73 degrees.

We may see some lingering showers for part of Thursday. There's at least a slight chance of a shower Friday into next weekend as temperatures come down slightly.

Have a great week!