Storm Team 11: Toasty sunshine Sunday, Rain returns soon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 16, 2020

A few clouds tonight. Comfortable with a low of 56 degrees.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies for Sunday. A very warm day on tap with only a 20% shot of a shower or thunderstorm. The vast majority of us stay toasty and dry with a high of 86 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Sunday with a few thundershowers not out of the question. The low at 61 degrees.



More clouds than sun for Monday as we dodge showers and thunderstorms. There is a 70% chance of rain. While it won’t rain all day, expect to get rained on at some point, especially during after noon. The high at 78 degrees.



Cloudy with showers lingering at times Tuesday and even Wednesday. As a result, it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.



Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the weekend!