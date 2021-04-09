Storm Team 11: Toasty afternoon with a few pop up storms, Rain chances rise Saturday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, April 9, 2021



Isolated Storm Threat

Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon. We are expecting to hit 80 degrees for the 2nd time this week. Isolated storms are expected as well, primarily over the Blue Ridge Mountains during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Partly cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Showers and Storms Develop Saturday

A widespread rain threat is expected Saturday, especially during the afternoon with showers and storms developing and moving through. The severe threat will be low but could see one or two strong storms during the afternoon or evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Drying Out Sunday

After a few showers early in the day, conditions clear with a nice afternoon as high temperatures approach 70 degrees.

Next Workweek

Mostly sunny and mild Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s.



After a slight rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday, we may see a better chance of showers Thursday with a slow cooling trend.