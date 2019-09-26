Storm Team 11: Thursday’s rain far from enough to bust the drought

The latest drought monitor is out based on soil samples earlier in the week and before Thursday’s rain. It’s not good. It’s getting worse and it’ll continue to get worse before it gets better.

The rain we picked up didn’t even put a dent in the drought! Everyone has seen a shortage in rainfall during the month of September. We are 1.5 to more than 3 inches behind where we usually are.

At last check, the Tri-Cities only recorded a Trace of rainfall. In other words, measurable rainfall wasn’t observed. We are officially about 2 inches short for the month. While we’re in a surplus of rainfall for the year, it’s been dry the last couple months. That’s only because winter and spring was very wet. Now many of us are begging to see more rainfall!

There are a few fires in our vicinity. Dickenson County had a fire that quickly spread Wednesday. It has since been put out. There are more fires and smoke in central and eastern North Carolina.

Our wildfire danger will be elevated next week with hot and mainly rain-free conditions. Be very careful! Here’s our latest forecast.