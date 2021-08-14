Storm Team 11: Thunderstorms return second half of Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 14, 2021



Summary

Showers and thunderstorms flare up again Sunday afternoon and evening. There will be little change in the overall pattern through much of next week. Tropical moisture is expected to increase even more from the south Tuesday and Wednesday keeping rain chances elevated through at least mid week.



Several Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Evening

Mostly cloudy skies tonight. Most of the thunderstorms from earlier are coming to an end. Patchy areas of light to moderate rain continue before tapering down after by midnight in most spots. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

P.M. Thunderstorms Likely Sunday

Clouds and some sunshine Sunday will allow us to warm up quickly. There is a 70% chance of rain, especially after 2 PM Sunday as Saturday’s system stalls out over the Tennessee Valley. Look out for areas of very heavy rain, lightning and even some gusty winds. A high of 86 to 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

High Rain Chances Continue For Much of the Workweek

The storm system tries to lift a little farther north in the Ohio Valley Monday perhaps providing the best focal point for the showers and thunderstorms across eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. However, the Tri-Cities can still expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s north with low 80s to the south.

Tropical Influence

Fred is expected to regain tropical storm status and make landfall along the central Gulf Coast, which is farther west than previously expected. As the remnants move into the deep south, tropical moisture associated from the remnants is expected to move toward the Tennessee Valley. Right now, we have a 70% chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday given the possibility of soaking rain and localized flooding. High temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees.



Late Next Week Outlook

We should gradually see a few less storms late next week, especially after Thursday, or at least the return of thunderstorms in a more hit or miss fashion. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.