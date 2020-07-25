Storm Team 11: Thunderstorms in spots through evening, hit or miss storms return Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Hanna has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane just off the coast of South Texas. Hurricane Hanna organized over the past 24 hours into a well defined tropical system in the Gulf taking better shape on satellite with storms wrapping around the whole storm.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, max sustained winds were at 75 mph with even higher gusts.