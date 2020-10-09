Storm Team 11: Thicker clouds rolling in today with showers not far behind

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, October 9, 2020



Good morning! Limited sunshine is expected on this Friday. If you see the sun, it will likely be before noon as the clouds will be thin enough. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with no rain just yet. The high around 77 degrees. We could be a little closer to 80 degrees if we get more breaks of sun.



Tonight it will be cloudy with a few sprinkles possible by the end of the evening. High school football games look good. Scattered showers start to move in late. The low near 60 degrees.



It is more likely we’ll see some passing showers by Saturday morning as a slug of moisture ahead of the remnants of Delta moves our way. We will have overcast skies with occasional showers. There will be breaks. The high around 69 degrees.



Cloudy Saturday night with showers at times, becoming more persistent. The low at 62 degrees.



A more tropical air mass will lead to the possibility of more persistent rain at times Sunday as the old circulation from Delta approaches our area. We have an 80% chance of rain. There could be a few thunderstorms as well, but severe weather isn’t expected. The high around 74 degrees. The highest elevations could see some gusty winds on the order of 25 to 40 mph Sunday and Sunday night — but not in the Tri-Cities. Hopefully that doesn’t take down too many leaves.



Scattered showers linger Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.



Temperatures stay mild through most of next week.