Storm Team 11: Thick Morning Fog, Sunny and Breezy Afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:After much needed rainfall Saturday night and early Sunday morning, we will get a brief break. Partly to at times mostly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog. Low: 51

Partly sunny, warm, breezy and dry for most of Monday. Rain should hold off until after sunset. High: 77. Clouds in the mountains, especially in North Carolina, mean temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees there.

Cloudy skies Monday night as the rain returns. There is an 80% chance of rain with a couple thunderstorms possible along with gusty winds. Low: 55

For Tuesday, we will be cloudy and wet for the first part of the day before skies turn partly cloudy later. At least another 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain is expected between Monday night and Tuesday with some places near the Cumberland Plateau and possibly in the mountains potentially getting more than 1 inch of rain. High: 66

It will turn cooler as we dry out Tuesday afternoon and evening. Plenty of sunshine and crisp Fall weather is on the way Wednesday and part of Thursday. Another system could give us scattered showers once again as early as Friday, if not Saturday. I think it's safe to say we're looking at big improvements in the drought for the week ahead.

Have a wonderful week!