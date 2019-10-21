Storm Team 11: Thick Morning Fog, Sunny and Breezy Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Watch out for areas of fog this morning that may limit your visibility. Otherwise, expect a breezy and warmer day with temperatures in the mid 60’s around midday, with mid 70’s this afternoon. Cloudy and cooler conditions will remain most of the day in the Blue Ridge Mountains with highs in the low 60’s.

Plenty of Weather Change Ahead

Another cold front arrives Tuesday, which means more significant weather change. Rain showers will be around Tuesday morning, followed by a sunny and breezy afternoon. Cool and crisp days can be expected mid-week, while another rain maker will impact our region by the end of the week and into the weekend.

