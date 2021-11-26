Storm Team 11: The winter chill is back with a breezy and chilly Friday

Friday Change

A chilly winter breeze is back with temperatures getting cooler early this morning. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 30’s with wind chill values in the 20’s.

Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Expect more sunshine Saturday and Sunday with temperatures staying below average in the upper 40’s Saturday, low 50’s Sunday. Looks relatively dry as well, so travel conditions will be ideal.

Sneak Peek at Next Week

A quick blast of cold air arrives Sunday night into Monday keeping temperatures below average with highs in the mid 40’s Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains. Much of next week will stay dry with temperatures gradually warming into the low to mid 50’s by mid-week.

