Storm Team 11: Warm-up continues today

Warming Trend Continues

Weather conditions remain perfect for this time of year, with warmer days leading to warmer nights as we continue to trend about 10 degrees warmer each day. Highs today will range from the upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, to the upper 50’s in the mountains.

Weekday Warm-Up Continues

High clouds will temper the warming trend Thursday, while we can still expect plenty of milder conditions Friday. High pressure will provide sunny days and clear nights into the weekend.

Perfect Weekend Ahead

For the first weekend of November, outdoors is the place to be, with an extra warm breeze allowing for even warmer mid 70’s by Sunday.