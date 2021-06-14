Storm Team 11: The summer sizzle continues today

Staying Hot Today

Get ready for another hot one today as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees by the end of the afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible but mainly in the mountains today. A cold front moving through tonight will also help to kick off a few spotty showers.

Refreshing Change

Cooler changes arrive Tuesday with temperatures running about 10 degrees cooler. Wednesday, air temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Father’s Day Weekend

Summer humidity makes a comeback this weekend allowing for an increase in showers and storms. A stalled out frontal boundary will give us a chance for scattered showers and storms.

