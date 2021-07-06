Storm Team 11: The heat is on today, Scattered thunderstorms return starting Wednesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Summary

We’ll have one more day of limited rain chances before a daily dose of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns. The other constant will be all the warmth and humidity.



A Few Showers at Best Today

Hot and humid today with more sun than clouds. There could be a couple isolated thundershowers, just a 20% chance. The high around 90 to 92 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia and low 80s in the mountains.



Partly cloudy tonight. Mild and muggy with a lows in the low to mid 60s.



Scattered Thunderstorms Return Starting Wednesday

We’re expecting the return of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Wednesday during the afternoon and early evening. There is a 40% chance of rain with highs in the mid 80s in southwest Virginia and upper 80s in the Tri-Cities.



Tropics Watch

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving through the eastern Gulf of Mexico today and coming very near the west coast of Florida before making landfall Wednesday morning along the Nature Coast or Big Bend area. It promises some heavy rain bands and isolated severe weather in parts of the peninsula before heading up through eastern Georgia and along the Carolina beaches Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The bulk of the moisture will stay well to our southeast on the east side of the circulation. A system will be sprawled out across the Midwest for several days helping to boost our rain chances from here.



Best Rain Chance Thursday

Mostly cloudy Thursday. This is the day we’re still on track to have our best rain chance at 70%. Highs in the low 80s.



Late Week and Weekend Outlook

We will keep sporadic showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday and over the weekend. Some days will offer more rain coverage than others and you won’t see rain everyday at your house.