Storm Team 11: Heat across the region ahead of holiday

STORM TEAM 11
The Heat is On
Get ready to enjoy a little extra summer sizzle today as high temperatures are expected near 90, with upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.
Hot Holiday Weekend
Temperatures remain extra hot on July 4th, with low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains with a small threat for a mountain storm.
Rain threat increases slightly Sunday with some added moisture, still overall isolated rain and storms with the mountains as the favored location for rain.
Widespread Rain Threat Next Week
A weak area of low pressure looks to drift back into the region early to mid next week. Combined with summer heat, this system will be enough to create scattered to widespread rain and storms from Tuesday into Wednesday.
Download WJHL Weather App
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf