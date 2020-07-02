Storm Team 11: Morning fog gives way to afternoon heat

STORM TEAM 11

The Heat is On

After some morning fog, plenty of sunshine will carry temperatures into the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 70’s in the mountains.

Summer Heat Continues

High pressure keeps the sunshine and summer heat in full force on Friday with highs near 90.

Hot Holiday Weekend

Weather is looking good for the July 4th holiday weekend with a sunny and hot set-up, and only an isolated storm threat primarily in the mountains Sunday.

