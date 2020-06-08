Storm Team 11: The Heat is On

STORM TEAM 11

Sunny & Hot

A mild morning will become a hot afternoon as temperatures quickly warm into the 80’s by midday, near 90 in the Tri-Cities, with upper 70’s to low 80’s in the higher elevations.

Few Storms Tuesday

Remnant tropical moisture means some passing showers or thundershowers late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Looking Wet Wednesday

A cold front arrives mid-week, giving us a good chance of getting wet, thanks to widespread showers and storms.

More Seasonable Late Week

Less humidity is expected Thursday and Friday with seasonable temperatures in the low 80’s.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf