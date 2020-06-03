Storm Team 11: The Heat is On

STORM TEAM 11
Hot and Humid Today
The heat is on today, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-cities, upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.
Rain Threat Increases
A scattered rain threat returns Thursday, as showers and storms develop early Thursday afternoon, and last through the evening. A marginal risk for severe storms means an isolated severe threat during the day, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.
A widespread rain threat is expected Friday, with scattered heavy downpours expected.
Weekend Changes
A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, which means a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday, while conditions dry out Sunday.
Download WJHL Weather App
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf