Storm Team 11: The Heat is On

Hot and Humid Today

The heat is on today, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-cities, upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.

Rain Threat Increases

A scattered rain threat returns Thursday, as showers and storms develop early Thursday afternoon, and last through the evening. A marginal risk for severe storms means an isolated severe threat during the day, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

A widespread rain threat is expected Friday, with scattered heavy downpours expected.

Weekend Changes

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, which means a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday, while conditions dry out Sunday.

