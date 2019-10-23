Storm Team 11: Fall-Like Chill is Back

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

We are off to a clear and chilly start this morning with 30’s to low to mid 40’s. Expect a bright and beautiful day with low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Plenty of Weather Change Ahead

Frost will be around Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 30’s, followed by a nice warm-up with upper 60’s.

Our next rainmaker is on the move Friday, with a few showers possible late Friday into Friday night. This system will provide a widespread rain threat for most of the region, while our best time for rain in the Tri-Cities looks to be Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a few lingering showers Sunday morning.

