Storm Team 11: Terrific Thursday on the way

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The beautiful weather continues for at least another day, maybe two.

A few clouds tonight. Cool with a low of 49 degrees.

Abundant sunshine Thursday with low clouds/fog possible especially in North Carolina. Still dry and warm with a high of 80 degrees, upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the mountains.

Mostly clear Thursday aside from increasing clouds in the mountains. A stray shower is possible in North Carolina. The low at 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy Friday with spotty showers around, especially in the mountains and near the Cumberland Plateau during the day. There is a 30% rain chance. A high of 78 degrees.

There is a better chance of scattered showers as we go throughout Friday night and especially part of Saturday. We should see less rain later Saturday into Sunday as temperatures warm up again through early next week.

We should start to turn much cooler toward the middle and end of next week.