Storm Team 11: Talking tropics and fall weather coming this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quiet Day Ahead

Temperatures are ideal with plenty of 50’s around this morning. The afternoon will be warm with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, while the mountains will stay in the 60’s.

Hurricane Sally and Tropical Rains

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores Alabama early this morning as a category 2 hurricane. Sally will begin to head inland through the day, spreading heavy rain into the deep south.

The flood threat will likely stay south of the Tri-Cities, although the rain threat is still expected for parts of our region, generally east of I-81. Areas west will generally not see any rain, while the Blue Ridge mountains will see the greatest amount of rain.

Fall-Like Weekend Ahead

A cold front arrives Friday which will deliver our first taste of fall-like weather. Highs will only be near 70 Friday and through the weekend, while low temperatures will be in the 40’s by Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss