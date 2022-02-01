Storm Team 11: Sunshine with spring-like warmth today, while watching a soggy set-up later this week

Sunny and Warm

After a chilly start, get ready to enjoy a quick warm-up this morning with mid 40s midday and mid 50s by mid-afternoon.

Rain chance rising mid-week

Moisture returns late Wednesday with a chance for showers Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Temperatures remain mild in the mid 50s.

Soggy set-up

Rain becomes more likely Thursday morning, and again Thursday evening into Thursday night. Precipitation looks to remain all rain through Friday morning for the Tri-Cities, but areas north into northern Southwest Virginia and Kentucky could see some icy conditions Friday morning.

Icy Conditions North

A shallow layer of cold air near the surface combined with a warmer layer above suggests freezing rain for places like Wise and Pikeville, Kentucky. Any travel north of the Tri-Cities Friday morning could run into some icy conditions.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP