Storm Team 11: Sunshine with spring-like warmth today, while watching a soggy set-up later this week

Weather

Sunny and Warm 

After a chilly start, get ready to enjoy a quick warm-up this morning with mid 40s midday and mid 50s by mid-afternoon.  

Rain chance rising mid-week 

Moisture returns late Wednesday with a chance for showers Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Temperatures remain mild in the mid 50s.  

Soggy set-up 

Rain becomes more likely Thursday morning, and again Thursday evening into Thursday night. Precipitation looks to remain all rain through Friday morning for the Tri-Cities, but areas north into northern Southwest Virginia and Kentucky could see some icy conditions Friday morning.  

Icy Conditions North 

A shallow layer of cold air near the surface combined with a warmer layer above suggests freezing rain for places like Wise and Pikeville, Kentucky. Any travel north of the Tri-Cities Friday morning could run into some icy conditions.  

