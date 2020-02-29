Storm Team 11: Sunshine today, a soggy set-up on the way

Storm Team 11

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Good afternoon!



After morning snow showers, clearing skies will continue. That will lead to sunshine today as high temperatures near 40 degrees. Winds will be near 5-10 mph from the west.

Overnight, clear skies continue. Temperatures will drop quickly near 19 degrees. Winds will be on the calm side.



Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday. High clouds will move in gradually throughout the day out ahead of the next weather maker. High temperatures will near 56 degrees. Winds will be near 5 mph from the southwest. Overnight, temperatures dip near 35 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.



A very soggy setup moves in on Monday and continues through mid week.