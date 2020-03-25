Storm Team 11: Sunshine returns as a warm-up is on the way

Storm Team 11



March 25, 2020



Good afternoon!



We will continue to see gradually clearing skies today. High temperatures will be near 64 degrees.



Overnight expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.



Thursday is looking to be a beautiful day. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight temperatures will dip near 50 degrees.



Clouds will increase on Friday along with the rain chances. A few showers are possible throughout the day with highs near 78 degrees. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.



The next system moves in late Saturday into Sunday. Therefore, most of Saturday looks to be on the dry side. Mostly cloudy skies are in store with highs near 80 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms move in late Saturday night. Some showers will carry over into Sunday morning as well, then we will begin to clear out on Sunday. High temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday in the upper 60s and low 70s.



In the long term, Monday looks to be a dry day with high temperatures near 62 degrees. Clouds and rain chances increase on Tuesday with high temperatures near 57 degrees.

