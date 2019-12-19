Storm Team 11: Sunshine in store for Friday, but clouds roll in this weekend

Storm Team 11



Thursday, December 19. 2019



After a bright and chilly Thursday, skies will remain clear tonight with temperatures in the low 20s.



Friday, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s, near 50 degrees. Friday evening into the overnight is when clouds will begin to move in. Overnight lows Friday will dip near 30 degrees.



The weekend looks to be mostly cloudy with chilly afternoons. Highs will be in the low 50s and overnight lows will be in the mid 30s. The good news is the latest models keep any rain off to our south.



Monday we begin to see sunshine return with highs in the mid 50s.



The gradual warming trend continues right through Christmas Day. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas day look to be full of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees!



Have a great evening!