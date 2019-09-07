Storm Team 11: Sunshine filled weekend, temperatures on the rise

Storm Team 11



Saturday, September 7, 2019



Good afternoon!



A gorgeous Saturday is in the forecast with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the 80s.



Tonight, mostly clear conditions will allow us to dip into the upper 50s.



Sunday will be another warm day and cool night. Highs in the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.



Monday we continue to climb into the 90s through mid week. We introduce a slight chance of seeing some rain Tuesday into Wednesday with more moisture in the area. Thursday into Friday is when our next system begins to approach to produce scattered showers and storms.



Enjoy this beautiful September weekend!

