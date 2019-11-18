Storm Team 11: Sunshine breaks through this afternoon before gloomy weather returns tonight and Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good Monday afternoon!

After morning clouds and even sprinkles/light showers, it will be cool and a bit breezy Monday afternoon with breaks of sunshine. High: 53

Mostly cloudy tonight and chilly. Low: 37

We’ll be a few ticks cooler Tuesday as the cloud cover hangs pretty tough most of the day. High: 49. I still can’t rule out the possibility of a light shower or two, especially during the second half of the day.

By Wednesday we should see more sunshine! We’re calling for partly cloudy skies. High: 56

Highs will climb into the low 60s Thursday before rain returns as early as Thursday evening.

Have a wonderful week!