Storm Team 11: Sunshine and 70s, slight chance of mountain showers

Storm Team 11

Sunday, October 13, 2019

Good afternoon!

Throughout the day we will continue to see the clearing of clouds. There is a slight chance of seeing an isolated shower, mainly in the mountains along the Tennessee and North Carolina border. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.



Overnight clear skies are in the forecast. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.



Monday expect sunshine and highs near 75 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 40s once again.



Tuesday the next system moves in later in the day. There is a 30% chance of showers with more coverage in the rain overnight into Wednesday. This system will help cool us down once again!



Have a great Sunday!