Storm Team 11: Sunny Sunday, warming up

Storm Team 11



Sunday, September 8, 2019



Good morning!



A nice, cool start to the day will give way to more heat. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.



Tonight overnight low temperatures will dip comfortably in the upper 50s with mostly clear conditions.



Monday the heat continues, high temperatures will push into the 90s with more sunshine in the forecast.



Humidity begins to increase Tuesday, allowing for a slight chance of rain. This pattern continues for the remainder of the week, a few scattered showers or thunderstorms and temperatures near 90 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will maintain in the 60s.



Have a great Sunday!