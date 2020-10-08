Storm Team 11: Sunny streak comes to an end soon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, October 8, 2020



Good morning! Mostly sunny and still dry on this Thursday. You’ll notice high clouds moving in from the south by mid to late afternoon. This is actually on the very outer edges of Hurricane Delta which is gaining strength again in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s heading toward the Louisiana coast. A high today of 79 degrees.



Quickly turning mostly cloudy by tonight as more of those high clouds filter into our sky. Milder with a low of 54 degrees.



Mainly cloudy Friday. No rain yet though despite the fact clouds will be thickening up throughout the day. A high of 77 degrees.



We’ll have cloudy skies Friday night. Dry for any of the high school football games and your Friday night plans. We could see a few showers work into the region well after midnight. The low around 60 degrees.



There’s a better chance of some scattered showers this weekend starting Saturday morning. Rainfall looks pretty light. In fact, we will notice showers at times for the weekend ahead as the remnants of Delta continue to move inland over western Tennessee and Kentucky.



It looks like we’ll have plenty of breaks in the rain this weekend, especially Saturday. Showers could be steadier and a little more widespread Sunday. We may see lingering scattered showers Monday as well depending on how quickly the moisture moves out.