Storm Team 11: Sunny Start to the Week

STORM TEAM 11

Today

After a frosty start, we will enjoy a sunny sky with a seasonable warm-up out of the 20’s this morning to near 50 this afternoon.

Rain/Snow Maker Tuesday

Another fast moving weather maker is expected Tuesday morning with mainly a cold rain in the Tri-Cities, while higher elevations can expect rain and snow showers.

Mountain Accumulations

A few inches will be possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains in SW VA and NE TN/W NC.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf