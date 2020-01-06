Storm Team 11: Sunny Start to the Week

STORM TEAM 11
Today
After a frosty start, we will enjoy a sunny sky with a seasonable warm-up out of the 20’s this morning to near 50 this afternoon.
Rain/Snow Maker Tuesday
Another fast moving weather maker is expected Tuesday morning with mainly a cold rain in the Tri-Cities, while higher elevations can expect rain and snow showers.
Mountain Accumulations
A few inches will be possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains in SW VA and NE TN/W NC.
