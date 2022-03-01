Staying Mild

Conditions are looking nice today as a gradual warm-up continues. Temperatures quickly rise this morning out of the 30’s and into the mid 50’s by midday, low 60’s this afternoon.

Beautiful Weather Continues

We get to enjoy more sunny and mild days ahead as the overall weather pattern remains the same. Warmer days will lead to milder nights, and milder nights will lead to warmer days. Highs will be running about 10 degrees above average throughout the week.

Warm Weekend Ahead

Models continue to trend warmer and drier for the weekend which means conditions are likely to look and feel more like late April and early May. Highs are expected in the low to mid 70’s Saturday, mid 70’s Sunday. There may be a few showers Sunday afternoon, but rain will likely hold off until the following week.

