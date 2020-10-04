Storm Team 11: Sunny start, a few showers possible this evening

Good morning,



Another nice day is in the forecast. High temperatures today will warm to 70 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies, turning mostly cloudy tonight. A few passing showers are possible late this evening.

There is a 20% chance of rain tonight. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s overnight.



After clouds linger into the morning, Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures near 43 degrees.



The dry stretch continues for the rest of the work week. We warm back into the upper 70s by mid week before another shot of cooler temperatures moves in. We cool to highs in the low 70s into the weekend. Overnight low temperatures remain on the chilly side in the 40s and 50s.



Have a great day!