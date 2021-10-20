Storm Team 11: Sunny and warmer on Wednesday

Warmer Wednesday

Weather perfection continues today with milder temperatures this morning leading to warmer conditions this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s in the mountains to the mid 70s in the Tri-Cities.

Showers Return

Another cold front will move into the region tomorrow leading to developing showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid 70s.

Cooler End of the Week

Cooler change is expected Friday with a cloudy sky along with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with mid 50s in the mountains and mid-60s in the Tri-Cities.

Nice Weekend

Looking forward to a nice weekend with a clearing sky Saturday, conditions will be nice with upper 60s, followed by warmer low to mid 70s Sunday with just some spotty showers possible.

Fall Color Change

Look for more beautiful color in the mountains this week as many areas over 3,000 to 5,000 ft. see peak color this week. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the next two weeks. More details are here

