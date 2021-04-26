Storm Team 11: Sunny and warmer today with plenty of summer warmth this week

Warmer Change
Rise and shine on this beautiful Monday as we get to enjoy abundant sunshine from start to finish today. A big shift in the weather pattern will force warmer air into our region. Warmer days lead to warmer nights, and that cycle will continue through mid-week. Expect temperatures to run around 10 to 15 degrees above average in the mid 80’s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Next Rain Threat
A cold front will approach the region Thursday, giving us a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be back to average with low 70’s.
Weekend Outlook
Weekend weather is looking seasonable with sunshine and highs in the low 70’s Saturday, mid to upper 70’s Sunday.
DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP