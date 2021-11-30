Storm Team 11: Sunny and warmer today

Warmer Tuesday

After a cold start, we warm up today with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40s in the mountains.

Few Showers Wednesday

A fast-moving clipper system will move through the region tomorrow giving parts of our region a chance for showers. Best location will be mainly north of the Tri-Cities, with scattered showers developing in eastern/southeastern KY, SW VA and WV Wednesday.

Warm end to Workweek

A warming trend is expected to continue through the end of the week with highs approaching the low to mid 60’s Thursday into Friday.

Warm Weekend Ahead

Temperatures are trending warmer for this weekend with low 60’s Saturday, upper 50’s Sunday. A slight chance for showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, with another slight chance for rain Sunday.

