Storm Team 11: Sunny and warm today

Sunny & Warm

Another cold and crisp morning followed by a quick warm-up this morning. Expect some 60’s by midday with low 70’s this afternoon.

Rain Returns

We get to enjoy another warm day Wednesday before a cold front brings in rain Thursday evening into Thursday night. Conditions dry out early Friday morning.

Chilly Change this Weekend

Another cold front Friday night will deliver some extra chilly change for the weekend, with breezy and cold conditions Saturday and Sunday. There could be some light rain and snow showers Saturday morning, with another chance for some light rain and snow showers Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Overall, highs in the 40’s with wind chill values in the 30’s means layer up this weekend!

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP