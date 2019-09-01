Storm Team 11: Sunny and warm start to September

Storm Team 11

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Good morning!



Today will be another day full of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s.



Tonight we will cool nicely into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky.



Your Labor Day forecast is looking like a great day to get outside! Although there is a slight chance of seeing some rain, plenty of sunshine is expected with high temperatures in the upper 80s.



Overall highs will maintain in the upper 80s for your next work week and low temperatures in the low 60s. We will see a slight cool down Thursday as a front moves in, which will also give us a slight chance of rain.



Have a great Sunday!