Storm Team 11: Sunny and Warm Labor Day

Summer Heat Makes a Comeback

Weather conditions remain phenomenal today with sunshine all day long. Temperatures will be on the rise, with mid 80’s in Tri-Cities, 70’s in the higher elevations.

Storm Threat Mid to Late This Week

As temperatures rise, a return of moisture to the area means a few spotty storms beginning mid-week. A scattered rain threat returns late week and this upcoming weekend. A great way to track the rain and storms is with our interactive radar