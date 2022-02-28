Perfect Start

It is clear and cold this morning with some patchy fog around through sunrise. Temperatures will warm out of the 20s to near 50 degrees midday, with mid 50s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

Milder Change Ahead

The next few days look fantastic, with mostly sunny and mild conditions throughout the week. High temperatures will continue to warm, with mid 60s mid-week, upper 60s to near 70 late week.

Warm Weekend Ahead

This weekend is looking warm with highs near 70 Saturday, low 70s Sunday. Our chance of rain will be rising throughout the weekend with scattered showers on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP