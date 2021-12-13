Storm Team 11: Sunny and seasonable today

Seasonable Today

After and cold and crisp start to the day, temperatures will warm quickly through the morning with mid 40s around midday, mid 50s mid-afternoon.

Milder Weather Ahead

High pressure will dominate our region, providing us with sunny days through the workweek along with warming conditions. High temperatures will warm into the low 60’s Tuesday into Wednesday, with mid 60’s Thursday and Friday.

Next Rainmaker

A frontal boundary will stall out over the region Friday and into the weekend giving us a scattered chance for showers. Temperatures will be in the 60’s through Saturday

